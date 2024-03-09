Herbert Wigwe: My late dad left me with enormous shoes to fill, says Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi

Tochi Wigwe, daughter of Herbert Wigwe, the late group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has said her father left enormous shoes to fill following his death.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nation reported that Wigwe, his wife and son alongside others died on February 10, after they were involved in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

Wigwe’s funeral programme started on March 4.

The deceased will be laid to rest on March 9 in his hometown in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

In a tribute to her father, Tochi eulogised Wigwe as a committed and doting father, who was an “unwavering anchor for family and friends”.

She said: “In this moment, for the first time, your words resonate deeply within me. No longer do I want to tilt my head and squint my eyes in confusion. You were simply extraordinary.

“You urged me to reach new heights I never even imagined. Whenever doubt clouded my mind, you would chuckle knowingly and say, ‘You really just don’t know whose child you are, you’ll soon find out.’ And once again, you were right: I’ve come to find out.

“I could never fathom how you managed to do it all; it seemed inconceivable. Turning everything you touched to gold while remaining an unwavering anchor for your family and friends.

“Distance meant absolutely nothing to you. You travelled continents on a whim just to see me for a couple of minutes before heading back to your responsibilities,” she continued.

“According to him, my mother Hannah and I were the most beautiful and my nickname was also ‘pretty.’

“Who will prompt me to flash a peace sign in every photo; who will engage in marathon debates with my friends and myself on flights to Cape Town; who will inquire ‘what are they saying about me online today?’ And who will ask me about my thoughts on Wigwe University?

“You were Paradox, a tower of strength with a heart as soft as silk. You can never raise your voice at me without calling me an hour later to apologise.

“Your influence extended far beyond our family circle. You effortlessly convinced my friends that their futures lay in Nigeria, urging them to elevate their aspirations.

“You’ve left me with enormous shoes to fill but you’ve also gifted me with an unwavering support system. You nurtured your relationships with such care that you’ve bestowed upon me farthest to guide and protect me for that I’m eternally grateful.

“I love you deeply and I ache for the day we will be reunited to resume our cherished gossip sessions to continue our pep talks about life and everything in between with all my love, Mama T, aka Your Pretty.”