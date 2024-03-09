Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Grammy-Winning Artist Tyla Cancels World Tour Due to Injury

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

South Africa’s Grammy-winning artist Tyla has regrettably canceled her highly anticipated world tour just weeks before its scheduled start due to an injury. The rising music sensation, known for her hit single “Water,” expressed her heartbreak after receiving medical advice against proceeding with the tour.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a social media post, the 22-year-old artist revealed that she had been silently suffering from an unspecified injury for the past year, which has unfortunately worsened. Despite consulting doctors and specialists with optimism, the pain has intensified, leading to the decision to cancel the tour.

Tyla shared her frustration, stating, “Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.” She assured her fans that she and her team are diligently working on a spectacular show that will be presented as soon as she is recovered and ready to safely return to the stage.

The artist’s maiden global tour was set to commence in Oslo, Norway, later this month, with additional stops in Europe and North America, including a performance at the iconic Coachella festival in the California desert.

Tyla’s meteoric success includes her hit song “Water,” which made a significant debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States last October. In February, the song earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

Reflecting on the challenges, Tyla shared, “It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for, but God has his plan.” “Water” features a mix of genres, including R&B and amapiano—an emerging genre blending house, jazz, and lounge music from South Africa’s townships.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tacha Asserts: No Accusations of Sleeping with Married Men Can Hold
Next article
Punch At 50: The Labours Of Our Heroes Past, by Muyiwa Adetiba
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading