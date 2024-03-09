Grammy-Winning Artist Tyla Cancels World Tour Due to Injury

South Africa’s Grammy-winning artist Tyla has regrettably canceled her highly anticipated world tour just weeks before its scheduled start due to an injury. The rising music sensation, known for her hit single “Water,” expressed her heartbreak after receiving medical advice against proceeding with the tour.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a social media post, the 22-year-old artist revealed that she had been silently suffering from an unspecified injury for the past year, which has unfortunately worsened. Despite consulting doctors and specialists with optimism, the pain has intensified, leading to the decision to cancel the tour.

Tyla shared her frustration, stating, “Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career.” She assured her fans that she and her team are diligently working on a spectacular show that will be presented as soon as she is recovered and ready to safely return to the stage.

The artist’s maiden global tour was set to commence in Oslo, Norway, later this month, with additional stops in Europe and North America, including a performance at the iconic Coachella festival in the California desert.

Tyla’s meteoric success includes her hit song “Water,” which made a significant debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States last October. In February, the song earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance.

Reflecting on the challenges, Tyla shared, “It’s hard having to turn down opportunities you’ve been waiting your whole life for, but God has his plan.” “Water” features a mix of genres, including R&B and amapiano—an emerging genre blending house, jazz, and lounge music from South Africa’s townships.