Governors Diri and Fubara Attend Funeral Service for Late Access Bank CEO and Family

Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State have arrived to pay their respects at the funeral service for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and son Chizzy. This somber event is taking place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The tragic demise occurred in a helicopter crash in California, USA, on February 9, 2024. The service is attended by dignitaries, guests, hundreds of mourners, clergy members, and traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, as well as monarchs from Isiokpo.

Notably present is the former Nigerian Ambassador to Scandinavian countries, Dr Godknows Igali, who is accompanied by Governor Diri. To ensure a peaceful and well-organized burial ceremony, Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has led security operatives to the venue. Details of the ceremony are expected to unfold shortly.