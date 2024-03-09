Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Governors Diri and Fubara Attend Funeral Service for Late Access Bank CEO and Family

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governors Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State have arrived to pay their respects at the funeral service for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and son Chizzy. This somber event is taking place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The tragic demise occurred in a helicopter crash in California, USA, on February 9, 2024. The service is attended by dignitaries, guests, hundreds of mourners, clergy members, and traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, as well as monarchs from Isiokpo.

Notably present is the former Nigerian Ambassador to Scandinavian countries, Dr Godknows Igali, who is accompanied by Governor Diri. To ensure a peaceful and well-organized burial ceremony, Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has led security operatives to the venue. Details of the ceremony are expected to unfold shortly.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governors Diri and Fubara Attend Funeral Service for Late Access Bank CEO and Family
Next article
Wigwe: Emotions, as govs, Akpabio, Dangote, Peter Obi, Sanusi, others attend funeral (Photos)
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Russia and Nigeria: Turning A New Page In Their Relationship?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh On March 6, Foreign Minister Sergey...

Switch to parliamentary system, Cardinal Onaiyekan tells national assembly

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has emphasized the need...

Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Eminent Nigerian personalities including Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio...

CBN Sells Record N1.3 Trillion in T-Bills to Boost Forex Inflow

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a strategic move targeting overseas investors, the Central...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Russia and Nigeria: Turning A New Page In Their Relationship?

News Analysis 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh On March 6, Foreign Minister Sergey...

Switch to parliamentary system, Cardinal Onaiyekan tells national assembly

Election Views 0
His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has emphasized the need...

Photos: Akapbio, Sanusi, Dangote, other eminent Nigerians attend Wigwe’s burial in Rivers

South South 0
Eminent Nigerian personalities including Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading