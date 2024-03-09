Menu
“Gov. Fubara Urges Political Class to Contemplate Purpose at Herbert Wigwe’s Funeral Service”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Governor issued a challenge to the political class, urging them to contemplate the purpose of their pursuit of power, particularly when it fails to yield positive impacts on society. Reflecting on the lives of the deceased, he emphasized their significant contributions to humanity within their brief time on earth.

Speaking at the funeral service held in honor of Herbert, his wife, Chizoba, and son Chizi at the Lion of Judah Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo Town, Ikwerre Local Government Area, the Governor acknowledged the remarkable achievements of the deceased individuals.

He pointed out the irony of worldly success juxtaposed with the inability to control life’s inevitabilities, prompting a critical examination of the motives behind political struggles and the lack of tangible impacts on people’s lives.

In honoring the memory of the departed, the State Government pledged to collaborate with the Herbert Wigwe Foundation to uphold the vision of the Wigwe University, ensuring its continuity in line with Herbert Wigwe’s aspirations.

The Governor extended gratitude to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Aliko Dangote, CEO of Dangote Group, for their significant roles and contributions to the success of Herbert Wigwe’s funeral arrangements.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson

