Analysis

Goldman Sachs Analysts Predict Naira Appreciation to N1,200 Per US dollar Amidst Uncertainty

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In a surprising turn of events, analysts Andrew Matheny and Bojosi Morule from Goldman Sachs have forecasted a substantial turnaround for Nigeria’s currency, projecting a remarkable appreciation to N1,200 against the US dollar within the next 12 months. This optimistic outlook marks a significant departure from the prevailing narrative of the naira’s undervaluation, offering hope for a substantial recovery of the embattled currency.

The crux of this forecast lies in Nigeria’s transition away from volatile monetary policies and deeply negative real interest rates, which have contributed to the prolonged depreciation of the naira. According to the analysts, the past nine months have witnessed a staggering 60-70% cumulative weakening of the naira, highlighting the urgent need for strategic interventions to reverse this trend.

However, amidst this challenging backdrop, there emerges a glimmer of hope. The analysts assert that Nigeria’s currency crisis is on the brink of transformation, driven by the emergence of positive real interest rates and a shift towards more orthodox policy frameworks. This transition signals the beginning of Nigeria’s journey towards economic recovery, albeit with the caveat of sustained efforts for enduring macroeconomic stability.

Yet, amidst the optimism, lurks the specter of uncertainty. The success of Goldman Sachs’ forecast depends on the unwavering commitment of Nigerian authorities to uphold orthodox monetary policies and enact stringent measures to attract vital capital inflows. Any deviation from this trajectory could pose a formidable risk to the projected appreciation of the naira.

Commendation has been directed towards the recent monetary policy reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly the adoption of inflation targeting and a more flexible exchange rate regime. However, criticisms have arisen regarding the depth of the initial implementation phase of these reforms, emphasizing the need for steadfast execution of policy adjustments.

In their report, the analysts underscore the indispensable role of positive real interest rates and external financing in mitigating Nigeria’s currency and liquidity crisis. While recent policy adjustments and bill issuances by the central bank are seen as steps in the right direction, the analysts emphasize the urgency for more decisive rate increases and a resolute confirmation of policy shifts to attract meaningful foreign inflows.

Despite skepticism surrounding their forecast, the analysts remain steadfast in their assertion that Nigeria’s currency and external liquidity crisis demand immediate remedial measures. They posit that the current undervaluation of the naira, coupled with a burgeoning current account surplus, provides a robust foundation for the projected appreciation to N1,200/$ within the ensuing 12 months.

In conclusion, while Goldman Sachs’ prognosis offers hope for Nigeria’s currency outlook, its realization hinges on meticulous execution of monetary policies and the ability of Nigerian authorities to navigate the intricate terrain of economic stabilization.

Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest amid tears
Gov. Fubara Urges Political Class to Contemplate Purpose at Herbert Wigwe's Funeral Service
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

