Election Views

“Former NLC Official Warns Against Excessive Strikes, Questions Feasibility of Proposed Minimum Wage Increase”

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

Date:

A former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Isa Tijjani, has cautioned against excessive strike actions by the Joe Ajaero-led NLC, warning of potential crisis if such actions continue unchecked. Tijjani, who also served as the former Secretary of NLC in Kano State, expressed concerns over the handling of labour affairs under Ajaero’s leadership, urging a more critical approach to strike decisions.

Speaking to reporters in Kano over the weekend, Tijjani emphasized the need for labour leaders to consider the repercussions of strike actions on the economy and the well-being of citizens. He highlighted the diminishing impact of strikes in recent times, stressing the importance of strategic planning and realistic demands.

Tijjani questioned the feasibility of the proposed N450,000 minimum wage, arguing that such a significant increase would strain government resources and undermine collective bargaining principles. He advocated for salary adjustments based on percentages rather than fixed figures, citing the practical challenges faced by state governments in meeting existing wage obligations.

Furthermore, Tijjani criticized President Tinubu’s characterization of the NLC as an opposition party and dismissed suggestions for the NLC to participate in elections. Instead, he proposed dialogue and constructive engagement as more effective means of addressing labour issues and national challenges.

Previous article
Herbert Wigwe’s father didn’t slump, alive and healthy
Next article
BREAKING: Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest amid tears
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke
Adeniyi Ogunfowokehttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke**

