FG Suspends Implementation of Expatriate Employment Levy

The Federal Ministry of Interior has officially suspended the implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) following widespread condemnation from private sector groups. President Bola Tinubu had launched the levy on Tuesday, but its introduction faced significant backlash.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with key stakeholders, issued a press release announcing the suspension. Three resolutions were reached during a meeting with Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The press release outlined the resolutions, including a pause in the implementation of the EEL to allow for further consultations with NACCIMA and other stakeholders. A joint committee, comprising members from relevant ministries and stakeholders, will be formed to review the EEL policy. The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.

Analysts at KPMG welcomed the decision to suspend the implementation of the EEL, describing it as a positive development that reflects the government’s responsiveness to concerns. The launch of the levy had generated mixed reactions, with stakeholders expressing apprehensions about its potential negative impact on businesses amid existing challenges.

KPMG expects the government to use this opportunity for positive dialogue with critical stakeholders before revisiting the implementation of the EEL. The hope is that any future implementation will consider the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians, fostering an enabling environment for economic growth.