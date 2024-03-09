Farmers Criticize Ukraine’s Wheat Offer, Urge Government Action for Food Security

The recent offer by war-torn Ukraine to export 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food assistance to Nigeria has drawn criticism from farmers. Members of the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society expressed their dissatisfaction with the federal government’s handling of food security issues, particularly in light of the relative peace enjoyed in Nigeria compared to Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Managing Partner of the group, Retson Tedheke, voiced farmers’ frustrations during a briefing in Abuja, attributing the Naira’s free fall against the dollar to the government’s failure to adopt advanced farming technologies and strategic agricultural investments. Tedheke criticized the Anchor Borrower’s programme for channeling funds to contractors instead of experienced individuals within the industry, advocating for commercial banks to play a more active role in monitoring and evaluating agricultural initiatives.

In response to the challenges facing the agricultural sector, the group announced plans to launch a technology-driven farming investment programme called “agbadovision” aimed at averting a potential food crisis. Tedheke called on President Bola Tinubu to support the programme, citing his previous remarks about agriculture during the 2023 election campaign as an inspiration.

The group also unveiled the AGBATOKEN, a blockchain-based token valued at $10 million, designed to revolutionize agricultural finance and incentivize sustainable farming practices. According to the app’s designer, Mike Onimisi, AGBATOKEN aims to overcome funding constraints and promote agricultural expansion while ensuring national food security and social stability.