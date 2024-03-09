Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

Farmers Criticize Ukraine’s Wheat Offer, Urge Government Action for Food Security

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

The recent offer by war-torn Ukraine to export 25,000 tonnes of wheat as emergency food assistance to Nigeria has drawn criticism from farmers. Members of the Nigeria Farmers Group and Cooperative Society expressed their dissatisfaction with the federal government’s handling of food security issues, particularly in light of the relative peace enjoyed in Nigeria compared to Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Managing Partner of the group, Retson Tedheke, voiced farmers’ frustrations during a briefing in Abuja, attributing the Naira’s free fall against the dollar to the government’s failure to adopt advanced farming technologies and strategic agricultural investments. Tedheke criticized the Anchor Borrower’s programme for channeling funds to contractors instead of experienced individuals within the industry, advocating for commercial banks to play a more active role in monitoring and evaluating agricultural initiatives.

In response to the challenges facing the agricultural sector, the group announced plans to launch a technology-driven farming investment programme called “agbadovision” aimed at averting a potential food crisis. Tedheke called on President Bola Tinubu to support the programme, citing his previous remarks about agriculture during the 2023 election campaign as an inspiration.

The group also unveiled the AGBATOKEN, a blockchain-based token valued at $10 million, designed to revolutionize agricultural finance and incentivize sustainable farming practices. According to the app’s designer, Mike Onimisi, AGBATOKEN aims to overcome funding constraints and promote agricultural expansion while ensuring national food security and social stability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Gov. Fubara Urges Political Class to Contemplate Purpose at Herbert Wigwe’s Funeral Service”
Next article
Police, Vigilante rescue four after gun duel in Anambra
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Ngannou Congratulates Joshua After Knockout Defeat, Vows to Return Stronger”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Francis Ngannou graciously congratulated Anthony Joshua after succumbing to...

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports Surge in Fourth Quarter

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's crude oil exports saw an uptick in...

Police, Vigilante rescue four after gun duel in Anambra

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Rescue Operation: Four Abducted Persons Freed in Anambra State A...

“Gov. Fubara Urges Political Class to Contemplate Purpose at Herbert Wigwe’s Funeral Service”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Governor issued a challenge to the political class,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Ngannou Congratulates Joshua After Knockout Defeat, Vows to Return Stronger”

Other Sports 0
Francis Ngannou graciously congratulated Anthony Joshua after succumbing to...

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Exports Surge in Fourth Quarter

News Analysis 0
IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's crude oil exports saw an uptick in...

Police, Vigilante rescue four after gun duel in Anambra

CrimeWatch 0
Rescue Operation: Four Abducted Persons Freed in Anambra State A...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading