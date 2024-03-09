Menu
Ebonyi Police Confirm Killings Of Four Security Officers, Two Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ebonyi State Police command has confirmed the killings of four police personnel and two civilians by suspected gunmen in Ebonyi State on Friday

In a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki on Friday by the state Police command’s Acting Public Relations officer DSP Joshua Ukandu noted that incidents happened on Friday morning along hilltop Nwofe road, Abakaliki when the officials at their duty post were attacked by the hoodlums.

According to Ukandu, the state command was on the trail of the suspects adding that command’s tactical teams had been deployed to the area.

The statement reads: today 08/03/2024 at about 05:00am, operatives of the Command who were posted to duty at hilltop stop and search/pin-down point along Nwofe Road, at the outskirts of Abakaliki, were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, who shot sporadically at the operatives”.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the ensuing gun battle, the hoodlums scampered and abandoned a pump action rifle which was recovered. However, four (4) of the operatives paid the supreme price, while two (2) civilians were caught in the crossfire and killed”.

“The Commissioner Of Police Ebonyi state police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, psc, swiftly dispatched tactical teams of the command to the scene, who are on the trail of the fleeing hoodlums”.

“She is using this medium to call on the good citizens of the State to provide the command with valuable information that could help apprehend the fleeing hoodlums and assured that the command remains steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties in the state”.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

