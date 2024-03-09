Ebonyi Police Confirm Killings Of Four Security Officers, Two Others

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ebonyi State Police command has confirmed the killings of four police personnel and two civilians by suspected gunmen in Ebonyi State on Friday

In a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki on Friday by the state Police command’s Acting Public Relations officer DSP Joshua Ukandu noted that incidents happened on Friday morning along hilltop Nwofe road, Abakaliki when the officials at their duty post were attacked by the hoodlums.

According to Ukandu, the state command was on the trail of the suspects adding that command’s tactical teams had been deployed to the area.

The statement reads: today 08/03/2024 at about 05:00am, operatives of the Command who were posted to duty at hilltop stop and search/pin-down point along Nwofe Road, at the outskirts of Abakaliki, were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members, who shot sporadically at the operatives”.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and in the ensuing gun battle, the hoodlums scampered and abandoned a pump action rifle which was recovered. However, four (4) of the operatives paid the supreme price, while two (2) civilians were caught in the crossfire and killed”.

“The Commissioner Of Police Ebonyi state police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, psc, swiftly dispatched tactical teams of the command to the scene, who are on the trail of the fleeing hoodlums”.

“She is using this medium to call on the good citizens of the State to provide the command with valuable information that could help apprehend the fleeing hoodlums and assured that the command remains steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties in the state”.(www.naija247news.com).