Award-winning Canadian rapper and singer Drake faced a significant loss of $600,000 in a bet against British-Nigerian former world champion Anthony Joshua. The bet was made on the outcome of the highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Joshua and UFC title holder Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Drake, known for his involvement in betting on fights, placed the substantial wager on Ngannou to defeat Joshua, with the potential of earning $2 million if the Cameroonian MMA fighter had emerged victorious. However, Joshua, a former two-time world champion, delivered a sensational second-round knockout, securing his victory in the match.

The Mirror reported on Drake’s recent betting endeavors, highlighting his wins and losses in the world of sports betting. Last year, the rapper won $1.3 million by betting on YouTube boxer Logan Paul to defeat Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. However, he missed out on a $920,000 payout when Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight title to Sean Strickland.

Despite Drake’s loss in this latest bet, Joshua’s triumph marked his fourth consecutive victory since suffering two consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. The British-Nigerian boxer secured wins against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin in 2023, and began 2034 with a remarkable second-round knockout against Ngannou.