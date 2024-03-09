Currently, Portable is more relevant than Wizkid – Dammy Krane

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer, Dammy Krane asserts that the controversial musician Portable is currently more relevant than Wizkid.

He took to his X page to make the controversial statement.

This comes after he weighed in on the current going drama between Davido and BNXN.

According to Dammy Krane, Portable has gained more prominence in today’s music scene compared to the the Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid.

He added that the British rapper, Skepta can be attributed for Portable’s current relevance.

It would be recalled that Portable and Skepta had recently collaborated on a song, Tony Montana.

Dammy Krane wrote:

“Atp Portable is more relevant than your fav ; Topic for another day 🌚 online bara

( Let me rephrase for the unintelligent ones ) “Atp Portable is more relevant than wizkid ” 📌 God use skepta do this one again”. (www.naija247news.com).