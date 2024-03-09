CBN Sells Record N1.3 Trillion in T-Bills to Boost Forex Inflow

In a strategic move targeting overseas investors, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has successfully sold a record N1.3 trillion in Treasury Bills (T-Bills). The primary objective of this action is to enhance foreign exchange (forex) inflow into Nigeria, ultimately reinforcing the value of the Naira.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Recent challenges to the Naira’s stability have been attributed to a shortage of available forex. T-Bills, short-term government IOUs, serve as a secure investment avenue for investors to earn returns on their capital.

By offering attractive interest rates, the CBN aims to attract foreign investors to purchase these T-Bills. This influx of foreign funds into the economy is crucial for stabilizing and potentially reducing the exchange rate.

The positive response to the T-Bills is evident in the high demand they garnered. Investors submitted bids totaling N1.5 trillion, surpassing the CBN’s offer of N312.9 billion. The Bank ultimately awarded N1.3 trillion in T-Bills at an interest rate of 21.49 percent.

The generated funds will be utilized by the CBN to intervene in the forex market, involving the purchase of dollars and selling of Naira. This increased supply of dollars is anticipated to contribute to a reduction in the exchange rate, currently hovering around N1,500 to a dollar.

A strengthened Naira resulting from these measures is expected to make imports more affordable and aid in curbing inflation.