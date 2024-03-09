BREAKING: Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest amid tears

**Title:**

Dignitaries Attend Burial Ceremony of Prominent Figure in Rivers State

The burial ceremony took place following a funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo, located in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa, along with notable figures such as Aliko Dangote, the Founder and Chairman of Dangote Group, former Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki were among the dignitaries present at the burial ceremony.

Further details will be provided shortly.