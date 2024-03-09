Atiku Condemns Abductions in Borno and Kaduna, Criticizes Government’s Response

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly denounced the abductions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) teachers, and schoolchildren in Borno and Kaduna States.

In a statement shared on his Twitter handle, Atiku expressed deep concern over the rising insecurity in the country and accused the All Progressives Congress-led government of failing to ensure the security of lives.

Following recent incidents, including the abduction of over 200 students in Kaduna and more than 200 IDPs in Borno, Atiku lamented the terrifying situation that has turned Nigeria into one of the most terrorized territories globally.

He criticized the government’s response, describing it as an inadequate manifestation of governance failure. Atiku called for urgent action from security agencies to address the challenges of banditry and terrorism, emphasizing the constitutional responsibility of the government to ensure the security and welfare of citizens.