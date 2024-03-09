Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou via 2nd Round

Anthony Joshua Derails Francis Ngannou’s Boxing Debut with Second-Round Knockout

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Anthony Joshua spoiled Francis Ngannou’s first venture into professional boxing, securing a convincing second-round knockout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

The British boxer took control in the opening round, catching Ngannou off guard with a clean right hand that sent the former UFC champion to the canvas.

Entering the second round, Joshua aimed to validate the knockdown. He swiftly delivered a crushing right hand, once again flooring Ngannou. Despite beating the count, Ngannou couldn’t escape Joshua’s immediate follow-up, leading to the end of the fight.

Joshua has been on a quest for another title shot after two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Following the split-decision defeat in the second fight, he claimed victories over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin.

The win over Ngannou holds significant weight in the context of The Nigerian Nightmare’s boxing debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion, known for his fight-changing power, showcased surprising skill in the realm of boxing against Tyson Fury, resulting in a split-decision loss.

Analysts, however, were less impressed with Ngannou’s boxing prowess in this recent outing.

Overcoming confidence struggles, Joshua appears to be on the path to reclaiming a world title, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn envisions Joshua defeating Fury and securing a knockout, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster showdown.

With Fury scheduled to face Usyk in May, the heavyweight division could witness an epic championship clash between Joshua and Fury, two fighters who have yet to meet in the ring.

As for Ngannou, his future in boxing remains uncertain. After knocking out Ryan Bader in 21 seconds in February to retain his PFL title, Ngannou is slated to take on Renan “Problema” Ferreira in an MMA fight.