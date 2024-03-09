Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Francis Ngannou via 2nd Round

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Anthony Joshua Derails Francis Ngannou’s Boxing Debut with Second-Round Knockout

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Anthony Joshua spoiled Francis Ngannou’s first venture into professional boxing, securing a convincing second-round knockout at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night.

The British boxer took control in the opening round, catching Ngannou off guard with a clean right hand that sent the former UFC champion to the canvas.

Entering the second round, Joshua aimed to validate the knockdown. He swiftly delivered a crushing right hand, once again flooring Ngannou. Despite beating the count, Ngannou couldn’t escape Joshua’s immediate follow-up, leading to the end of the fight.

Joshua has been on a quest for another title shot after two consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Following the split-decision defeat in the second fight, he claimed victories over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin.

The win over Ngannou holds significant weight in the context of The Nigerian Nightmare’s boxing debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion, known for his fight-changing power, showcased surprising skill in the realm of boxing against Tyson Fury, resulting in a split-decision loss.

Analysts, however, were less impressed with Ngannou’s boxing prowess in this recent outing.

Overcoming confidence struggles, Joshua appears to be on the path to reclaiming a world title, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Hearn envisions Joshua defeating Fury and securing a knockout, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster showdown.

With Fury scheduled to face Usyk in May, the heavyweight division could witness an epic championship clash between Joshua and Fury, two fighters who have yet to meet in the ring.

As for Ngannou, his future in boxing remains uncertain. After knocking out Ryan Bader in 21 seconds in February to retain his PFL title, Ngannou is slated to take on Renan “Problema” Ferreira in an MMA fight.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Herbert Wigwe: My late dad left me with enormous shoes to fill, says Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi
Next article
Ogun State Government Pledges Transparent Distribution of N5 Billion Palliative
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading