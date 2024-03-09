Address me as a woman, I’ve removed my manhood and now have a v@gina – Bobrisky

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has said that he should henceforth be addressed as a woman as he has removed his manhood and how has a vagina.

Bobrisky claimed that this was done even before his supposed boobs implant.

It would be recalled that some months ago, the lifestyle influencer underwent surgery to get a breast enlargement after which he’s been flaunting it in his photos.

Bobrisky disclosed that he had undergone surgery to remove his manhood before having his breast augmentation.

Consequently, he expressed his desire to be recognized as a woman henceforth, emphasizing that he now embodies a woman who engages in intimate relations with men.

“Let me officially break d news. I now have a v……. Have taken off the other even before my boobs surgery. So address me as a woman cos we all girls collect prick d same way,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).