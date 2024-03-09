ActionAid calls for urgent rescue of 200 IDPs abducted in Borno

March 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called for urgent rescue of no fewer than 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) abducted in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno on Feb. 29.

Mr Andrew Mamedu, Country Director AAN, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He also called for the rescue of no fewer than 100 pupils kidnapped at LEA Primary School, Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“AAN is appalled and outraged by the recent spate of abductions in Nigeria, including the alleged abduction of over 200 IDPs in the Ngala Local Government Area of Borno and the kidnapping of about a hundred pupils at LEA Primary School, in Kaduna State.

“We vehemently condemn these brazen acts of terror on innocent civilians which tragically mirror past atrocities such as the abductions of the Chibok and Dapchi girls.

“We call on the Kaduna and Borno State Governments and the Federal Government of Nigeria to prioritise urgent rescue of the abducted IDPs and ensure their safe return to their families.

“Every passing moment without action brings us closer to a repeat of the tragic outcomes witnessed in previous abductions,” he said.

Mamedu demanded accountability and justice for all the victims of the abductions.

According to him, all security agencies should learn from past mistakes and take decisive action to prevent further harm to them.

He further emphasised urgent need to prioritise the implementation of the ‘Safe Schools Initiative” agreed upon by Federal and State schools.

“Insecurity has contributed to the current 20 million children who are out of school, and the Safe Schools Initiative aims to address these challenges and ensure a safe learning environment for all children in Nigeria.

“It is absurd and unacceptable that over 200 Nigerians in Borno have been kidnapped since Feb. 29 without any decisive action being taken to rescue them.

“Scores of children were abducted in Kaduna state just a few days later; we refuse to tolerate the same failures and slow progress in rescuing our abducted compatriots.

“The Federal Government must push all security agencies to avoid unnecessary prolonged delays in rescuing abductees.

“Their lives and well-being must be the top priority of the states and federal government at this time,’’ he said.

Mamedu further called on the international community, civil society organisations and all stakeholders to join in advocating for the immediate and safe rescue of the abducted IDPs and kidnapped pupils.

He assured that ActionAid Nigeria would stand in solidarity with the families of the abductees, especially the women and children, who were enduring unimaginable suffering and uncertainty.(www.naija247news.com).