Why I waited for 46 years to get married – Rita Dominic

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has opened up on why she waited for 46 years before getting married to her husband.

Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike made headlines in November 2022 when pictures and videos of their beautiful marriage ceremony hit the internet.

Opening up on why she waited for years before getting married, Rita Dominic disclosed that she wanted to be sure she was marrying for the right reasons and not the pressure from society.

According to her, she was getting a lot of pressure from society to get married but she was set to marry the man of her dreams and not a man who would chase her dreams away.

Rita Dominic stated that before she got married to her husband, she dated a few men but it didn’t work out and she did not want to force anything.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
