Nigeria Football Federation

Vincent Enyeama Says He’s Open to Goalkeeper Coaching Role with Nigerian National Team

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, expressed his eagerness to return to the national team set-up if given the opportunity.

Enyeama, considered one of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers, retired controversially in 2015 following a disagreement with former head coach Sunday Oliseh. In an interview with Lagos Talks, the 41-year-old mentioned his interest in a goalkeeping coaching role, stating he would gladly accept an offer to contribute his experience to the Super Eagles.

Emphasizing his loyalty to Nigeria, Enyeama conveyed his readiness to accept the role if officially approached by the national team. He pointed out that despite not being certified as a goalkeeper coach, he would be willing to follow a similar path to Zinedine Zidane, who was not certified but successfully coached Real Madrid.

“I can never say no to Nigeria. I will bring my experience over the years in Europe, and we will do it. But they have to call me first,” Enyeama stated.

Arewa Groups Urge Tinubu Government to Adopt Adamawa State’s Strategies
JUDGEMENT DAY For Anthony Joshua’s Career-Defining Bout Against Francis Ngannou
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

