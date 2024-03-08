Tinubu Urges Tougher Enforcement of Export Prohibition Act against Food Smuggling

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, announced that President Bola Tinubu has instructed the comprehensive enforcement of the Export Prohibition Act, particularly concerning food items, to combat the smuggling of commodities out of the country.

Previously, the Act was not fully implemented due to Nigeria’s food sufficiency, but with the current food crisis, the President has directed its strict enforcement to prevent the export of essential food items during a time of urgent need.

Addressing leaders and members of the Dawanau International Grains Market in Kano on Friday, the comptroller-general urged grain dealers to comply with the directive and contribute to ensuring an adequate supply of food for the people.

Adeniyi emphasized the imprudence of exporting food items when citizens are in dire need and sought the support of Dawanu grain dealers in implementing the directive.

The President of the Dawanau International Market, Alhaji Muttaka Isah, addressed challenges faced by the association, including allegations of hoarding grains, which he refuted, stating that grains are stored for operational convenience and to protect them from spoilage.

Isah also highlighted challenges in importing beans from Niger Republic due to operational issues with the Nigeria Customs Service along the Nigeria-Niger International border. He appealed for relaxed conditions on bean importation for the benefit of customers and Nigeria as a whole.