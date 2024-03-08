Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

TCN Lamernts Over 60% of Metered Customers Bypassing Meters, Fuelling Energy Poverty

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reports that 60% of metered customers are bypassing meters, contributing to energy poverty in the country. The revelation was made by Ali Ahmad, TCN’s General Manager, during a webinar on energy security challenges in Nigeria.

Out of an estimated 230 million population, only 44.23% of the 13.11 million registered Nigerians have meters, highlighting the limited reach of metering in the country. Ahmad emphasized the impact of meter bypass on the nation’s energy security, calling for strategies to address the issue and enhance access to reliable and affordable energy.

He stated that with a 230 million population, only 2.52% have been metered. Ahmad identified Nigeria’s energy vulnerability, rooted in factors such as heavy reliance on gas, insufficient production capacity, and unreliable and high-cost gas supply. He stressed the importance of energy security for sustainable development and urged comprehensive efforts to leave no citizen behind in the quest for reliable and affordable energy.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Foreign Oil Traders Woo Dangote Refinery with Loans in Exchange for Fuel
Next article
AfDB President: Africa Loses $2.6 Trillion Annually on 80% Imported Medicines
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading