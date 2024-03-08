TCN Lamernts Over 60% of Metered Customers Bypassing Meters, Fuelling Energy Poverty

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reports that 60% of metered customers are bypassing meters, contributing to energy poverty in the country. The revelation was made by Ali Ahmad, TCN’s General Manager, during a webinar on energy security challenges in Nigeria.

Out of an estimated 230 million population, only 44.23% of the 13.11 million registered Nigerians have meters, highlighting the limited reach of metering in the country. Ahmad emphasized the impact of meter bypass on the nation’s energy security, calling for strategies to address the issue and enhance access to reliable and affordable energy.

He stated that with a 230 million population, only 2.52% have been metered. Ahmad identified Nigeria’s energy vulnerability, rooted in factors such as heavy reliance on gas, insufficient production capacity, and unreliable and high-cost gas supply. He stressed the importance of energy security for sustainable development and urged comprehensive efforts to leave no citizen behind in the quest for reliable and affordable energy.