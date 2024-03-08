Senator Aleiro Advocates 50% Cut in Governance Costs: Backs Implementation of Orosanye Report

Senator Adamu Aleiro, a National Assembly member, has underscored the immediate necessity to reduce the high cost of governance by 50%. Following a visit to President Bola Tinubu, Aleiro, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transportation, highlighted the excessive nature of governance costs, which currently consumes approximately 70% of the national budget. He commended the adoption of the Orosanye Report on Public Sector Restructuring, emphasizing its long-overdue implementation as crucial for curbing the inflated cost of governance.

Aleiro voiced his support for a substantial reduction in governance costs, proposing that 50% of the budget be allocated to capital development. He reiterated the National Assembly’s backing for the implementation of the Orosanye Report, emphasizing that it is a well-intentioned initiative that should have been enacted earlier. Aleiro expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, stating that steps are being taken to address the nation’s security and economic challenges.

In response to speculation about the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative branches being a disadvantage for Nigerians, Aleiro, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), refuted the notion. He argued that the cooperation indicates a responsible opposition that voices concerns when the government deviates.