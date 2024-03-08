Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Rupert Murdoch, 92-Year-Old Media Mogul, Engaged for the Sixth Time to Elena Zhukova

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old conservative media mogul, is reportedly engaged for the sixth time, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by ABC News. The news of his engagement to Elena Zhukova comes just months after Murdoch effectively handed over control of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch. The wedding is set for June at his California estate and vineyard, called Moraga.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Zhukova, described as a 66-year-old retired scientist, is set to become Murdoch’s sixth fiancée. Multiple recent media reports also highlight her previous connection as her daughter was married to Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch whose yacht was seized by the U.S. government.

Last August, news broke that Murdoch’s engagement to his last fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, was called off. A spokesperson has since confirmed the engagement to Elena Zhukova.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Urges Tougher Enforcement of Export Prohibition Act against Food Smuggling
Next article
Gunmen Kill Four Police Officers and Two Civilians in Ebonyi State Attack
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

CSO Urges Tinubu to Approve National Assembly Staff Retirement Age Increase

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  A Civil Society Organization, operating under the Alliance for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Revenue and Taxation 0
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Pension & Retirement 0
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Election Views 0
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading