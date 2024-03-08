Rupert Murdoch, 92-Year-Old Media Mogul, Engaged for the Sixth Time to Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old conservative media mogul, is reportedly engaged for the sixth time, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by ABC News. The news of his engagement to Elena Zhukova comes just months after Murdoch effectively handed over control of his conservative media empire to his son, Lachlan Murdoch. The wedding is set for June at his California estate and vineyard, called Moraga.

Zhukova, described as a 66-year-old retired scientist, is set to become Murdoch’s sixth fiancée. Multiple recent media reports also highlight her previous connection as her daughter was married to Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch whose yacht was seized by the U.S. government.

Last August, news broke that Murdoch’s engagement to his last fiancée, Ann Lesley Smith, was called off. A spokesperson has since confirmed the engagement to Elena Zhukova.