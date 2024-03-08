Reality Star Ka3na Opens Up About Single Motherhood Struggles

Popular reality star Ka3na shared her challenges as a single mother while caring for her sick daughter in the hospital. The former BBNaija contestant, who tragically lost her foreign husband in 2023, took to her Instagram page to express the difficulties she faced in March but found strength in God’s support during trying times.

In a heartfelt post, Ka3na revealed that the most challenging aspect of her journey as a single mother was being alone in the hospital, taking care of her sick daughter. She posted a video capturing moments with her daughter receiving medical care from hospital staff.

“MARCH brought with it a plethora of temptations, but God stood by our side. The most challenging part was being in the hospital alone with my baby… Single motherhood is a test even for the strongest. I want to celebrate every mother who is thriving through the tough times that often go unspoken. Happy International Women’s Day to all of us, the true boss queens,” Ka3na wrote.