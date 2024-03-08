Menu
Ramadan: Watch out for new moon, NSCIA tells Nigerian Muslims

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has provided tentative dates for the commencement of the annual Ramadan fast, setting March 11 and March 12, 2024, pending the sighting of the moon after sunset on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

In a statement signed by Prof Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, the council has called on the Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 on March 10, equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH. The NSCIA urges those with credible sightings of the crescent to inform the National Moon Sighting Committee.

The President-General of NSCIA, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the upcoming Ramadan Fast, praying that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim for active participation in worship.

The statement also addressed economic concerns, urging endowed Muslims to engage in acts of charity to support the less privileged during Ramadan. It cautioned traders against hoarding food products or unjustly increasing prices, emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of the holy month for prayers for the Palestinians’ well-being and liberation from oppression.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
