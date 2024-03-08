Police Rescue 16 Pregnant Inmates from Abia Baby Factory

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a successful operation, operatives of the Abia State Police Command uncovered a baby factory in Aba and rescued 16 pregnant inmates along with eight children. Acting on credible information, the Rapid Response Squad raided a four-story building with 10 flats and an adjacent structure, apprehending 16 pregnant women and two facilitators.

The operation also led to the arrest of one facilitator, Onyinyechi, who was pregnant, and another, Ekpene (male), residing in the compound. Eight children were recovered during the rescue mission. The police are actively pursuing other occupants, and investigations are underway.

Parading the rescued inmates, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Ngozi Felix, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ogechi Oguama, commended the police’s effort on International Women’s Day. She emphasized the ministry’s commitment to working with the governor’s office to provide proper care for the women during the investigation.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the state governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, praised the police and other security agencies for their dedication and professionalism. He urged the public to support law enforcement with credible information. Ekeoma emphasized that the government is determined to restore peace, security, and normalcy in the state, pledging support for the prosecution of those involved.

Ekeoma appealed to parents to discourage their children from engaging in such activities, emphasizing that it goes against the culture and values of the community. Many of the rescued women cited abandonment by their parents as the reason for their involvement in the illicit activity.