Police Rescue 16 Pregnant Inmates from Abia Baby Factory

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

In a successful operation, operatives of the Abia State Police Command uncovered a baby factory in Aba and rescued 16 pregnant inmates along with eight children. Acting on credible information, the Rapid Response Squad raided a four-story building with 10 flats and an adjacent structure, apprehending 16 pregnant women and two facilitators.

The operation also led to the arrest of one facilitator, Onyinyechi, who was pregnant, and another, Ekpene (male), residing in the compound. Eight children were recovered during the rescue mission. The police are actively pursuing other occupants, and investigations are underway.

Parading the rescued inmates, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Ngozi Felix, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Ogechi Oguama, commended the police’s effort on International Women’s Day. She emphasized the ministry’s commitment to working with the governor’s office to provide proper care for the women during the investigation.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, the state governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, praised the police and other security agencies for their dedication and professionalism. He urged the public to support law enforcement with credible information. Ekeoma emphasized that the government is determined to restore peace, security, and normalcy in the state, pledging support for the prosecution of those involved.

Ekeoma appealed to parents to discourage their children from engaging in such activities, emphasizing that it goes against the culture and values of the community. Many of the rescued women cited abandonment by their parents as the reason for their involvement in the illicit activity.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

