Election Views

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

By: Adeniyi Kurt

Date:

After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case against him, pro-democracy activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, announced his departure for the United States to reunite with his family. Sowore, who described his nearly five years of detention as “unlawful, unjust, and inhuman,” criticized the APC government and affirmed his commitment to fighting for the Nigerian people.

In a lengthy Facebook post titled ‘The Struggle Continues: Sowore Departs for USA after Five Years,’ he shared his experiences, including arrest, assault, torture, and detention for demanding a better nation for Nigerians. Sowore expressed his unbowed spirit and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s betterment despite the challenges faced during his detention.

Reflecting on the years of his absence from his family, he highlighted the deterioration of his mother’s health and the loss of his brother to gunmen on Nigerian roads. Sowore emphasized his dedication to the fight for justice and accountability in Nigeria. He acknowledged the support of his lawyers, colleagues, and revolutionaries at home and abroad, including Femi Falana, SAN, expressing gratitude.

While announcing his short trip to reunite with his family, Sowore reassured his return to Nigeria to continue the struggle for the total liberation of the people from the current corrupt political class. He vowed to confront the remaining legal challenges that emerged during his detention in 2019, maintaining his belief in creating a just and egalitarian society in Nigeria’s future.

Adeniyi Kurt
Adeniyi Kurthttp://guardian.ng

