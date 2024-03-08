Menu
Election Views

Omokri Expresses Disappointment in ‘Buy Nigerian Campaign’ Under Tinubu’s Administration

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

Reno Omokri, former presidential spokesman, voiced disappointment in the lack of a robust “Buy Nigerian campaign” under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. In an interview on Channels Television, Omokri emphasized the need for a more rigorous promotion of locally made products at the governmental level.

Omokri called for a stronger push towards supporting Nigerian brands, citing examples like using Dangote products, Glo for communication, Innoson for transportation, and Air Peace for air travel. He expressed concern about significant amounts of money leaving the country through foreign companies and the impact on the nation’s currency.

While acknowledging some political reforms, including the implementation of the Orosanye report, a reduction in federal government ministries, and the promise of state police and devolution of powers, Omokri highlighted the yet-to-be-implemented Uwais report on INEC. He stressed the importance of fighting corruption, particularly within regulatory bodies, to bring about positive change in the country.

