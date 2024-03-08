Oando CEO Condemns Nigeria’s Dependence on IOCs, Subsidy Payment

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Adewale Tinubu, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to reduce its dependence on International Oil Companies (IOCs) and, instead, empower indigenous firms. Tinubu expressed this viewpoint during a keynote address at the 3rd Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, where he also discouraged the government’s payment of fuel subsidies.

Numerous IOCs have signaled their intentions to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil assets, providing an opportunity for local oil firms to take over these facilities. Tinubu’s address focused on strategic insights for navigating the complexities of the oil and gas industry, emphasizing innovative approaches to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability.

The conference, themed “Fuelling Transformation and Modernisation,” took place at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, with attendees from various regions. Tinubu’s comprehensive address covered challenges such as the impact of COVID-19, geopolitical tensions, inventory gaps, and the evolving landscape of energy sources.

Drawing from Nigeria’s experiences, Tinubu highlighted the significance of proactive measures to address challenges, including operational security threats. He underscored the importance of strategic planning, international cooperation, and creating an enabling environment for the development of Guyana’s oil and gas sector.

Tinubu advocated for empowering national companies, ensuring skills transfer, and building a robust indigenous energy sector while cautioning against an over-reliance on international oil companies. Additionally, he stressed the need for policy reforms, national infrastructure development, and proactive planning for population growth.

The presentation concluded with a call to invest in people as valuable assets for driving the industry forward. Oando’s participation in the conference showcased its expertise and achievements as a leading indigenous energy company in Nigeria and Africa, fostering cross-regional collaboration in Guyana’s evolving energy sector.