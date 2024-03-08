Menu
Climate change

NIgeria’s VP Shettima Launches Committee for $2.5B Carbon Market Activation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially inaugurated the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Market Activation Plan, fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint. The committee, chaired by Mr. Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), is tasked with creating a blueprint for a sustainable and efficient carbon market ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative (ACMI) to tap into the estimated $2.5 billion carbon market.

The committee’s inauguration follows President Tinubu’s establishment of the Intergovernmental Committee on Carbon Markets at COP28 in December 2023. Vice President Shettima emphasized that the move justifies the administration’s focus on natural gas as a transition fuel and demonstrates the government’s commitment to developing a national carbon market strategy.

Shettima highlighted that the initiative aims to attract investments, catalyze emission reduction, and promote sustainable development in line with President Tinubu’s promise to the nation. He urged committee members to consider the initiative as a call for collaboration, innovation, and collective action, emphasizing the need for a radical shift in implementing the carbon market mechanism.

The committee’s chairman, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, praised the Vice President’s unwavering support and commitment to advancing Nigeria’s carbon market agenda. He assured that the committee would collaborate with the African carbon market initiative to harness Nigeria’s significant carbon potential, exceeding $2 billion.

Dr. Salisu Dahiru, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), noted that the committee has been active since its establishment in December 2023, working on carbon market and trading issues crucial to Nigeria’s mitigation and adaptation efforts in addressing climate change.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
