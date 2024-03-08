Menu
Nigerian Ports Authority Achieves Record Annual Revenue of N501bn in 2023

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) reported substantial growth in its annual revenue, reaching N501bn in 2023 compared to N361bn in the previous year.

Managing Director Mohammed Bello-Koko credited the increase to the successful implementation of performance improvement measures.

Despite remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Account rising from N80bn to N91bn over the past year, the NPA achieved remarkable revenue growth, surpassing its 2022 performance. Remittances also experienced a significant uptick, increasing from N93.4bn in 2022 to N131.2bn in 2023.

Additionally, taxes paid to the government totaled $77.7m and N17.6bn during the period under review.

Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group.

