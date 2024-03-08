Nigerian House of Representatives Seek 2024 Budget Review Amid Naira Free Fall

The House of Representatives has called for a thorough review of the 2024 budget projections in light of the recent sharp decline in the value of the naira. The lawmakers, during a plenary session on Thursday, adopted a motion titled “Need to evaluate the implications of the current exchange rates on the 2024 national budget implementation.” The motion emphasized the necessity of ensuring a balanced budget and improving the standard of living for Nigerians.

**Concerns Raised by Lawmakers**

The motion, initiated by Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Lagos State, drew attention to the fluctuating exchange rate of the naira against the dollar since the approval of the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget. Ogbara, who also chairs the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, highlighted the causal relationship between exchange rate movements and macroeconomic indicators, including inflation, fiscal deficits, and economic growth.

**Currency Fluctuations Impacting Budget Implementation**

Ogbara noted that the initial proposal of the Federal Government, based on a projected N800 to the dollar, was no longer feasible. Despite recent improvements in the naira’s value, which exchanged for N1,488 to $1 in the official market on Thursday, the lawmaker expressed concern about the potential difficulties in implementing the 2024 Appropriation Act due to foreign exchange volatility. Exchange rate fluctuations have already caused significant variances in personnel cost, recurrent expenditures, and capital costs appropriated to various government entities.

**Committees Mandated for Comprehensive Assessment**

Following the adoption of the motion, the House mandated its Committees on National Planning and Economic Development, Appropriation, and Finance to conduct a thorough assessment of the implications of foreign exchange on the 2024 appropriation act. The committees are tasked with determining the alignment of the current foreign exchange rates with the approved national budget, evaluating the prevailing exchange rates’ impact on purchasing power, and assessing the budgetary effectiveness for 2024. The committees have six weeks to report back to the House for further legislative actions.