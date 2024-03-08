Nigeria Seeks AfDB Funding for Coastal and Trans-Sahara Highways

The Nigerian federal government is in discussions with the African Development Bank (AfDB) for potential funding of the construction of segments of the Coastal and Trans-Sahara highways in Nigeria and Cameroon. Minister of Works and Housing, David Umahi, highlighted that this initiative aligns with the government’s action plan to boost the nation’s economic opportunities and facilitate transnational investments.

During a meeting with an AfDB delegation led by Director of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Mike Salawou, in Abuja, Umahi emphasized that these projects aim to establish enduring infrastructure and industries along the corridors. The paved highways are anticipated to create an efficient transport environment and trade routes for the movement of goods and services along the North-south corridors.

Umahi pointed out the investment opportunities along the coastal and Trans-Sahara routes, including hospitality, tourism, agricultural production, estates, parks, and industrial businesses. Funding is sought to address sections of the highways that are yet to be constructed, awarded, or taken over by concessionaires under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

The coastal road, covering 700km in phase one, runs from Lagos through Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Port Harcourt, Akwa Ibom, and concludes in Cross River. Umahi detailed the awarded sections, highlighting the availability of phase two for multiple funders under the lead investor, Hi-tech Construction Nigeria Limited.

Salawou, the spokesperson of the AfDB team, expressed the bank’s readiness to provide technical and financial support for road infrastructure development in Nigeria. He underscored the importance of regional integration between Nigeria and Cameroon, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to reinforcing modernized infrastructure in the region.