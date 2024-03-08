Nigeria Records N1.41 Trillion Trade Deficit in Q4 2023, Experiencing Economic Shifts

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria faced a trade deficit of N1.41 trillion between October and December 2023, as detailed in the foreign trade report for the fourth quarter. During this period, Nigeria’s exports amounted to N12.69 trillion, while imports totaled N14.11 trillion, resulting in a trade imbalance. This deficit indicates that the country’s imports exceeded its exports during the mentioned quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s total trade reached N26,801.95 billion, with exports valued at N12,693.62 billion and imports at N14,108.33 billion. On an annual basis, total trade for the year was N71,880.01 billion, with imports and exports recorded at N35,917.62 billion and N35,962.39 billion, respectively.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, exports rose by 22.68 percent, reaching N12.69 trillion in the fourth quarter. On a year-on-year basis, there was a significant 99.60 percent increase in export value compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Similarly, total imports rose by 56.04 percent quarter-on-quarter and surged by 163.08 percent year-on-year compared to the same period in 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, Nigeria had a trade surplus of N1.31 trillion, with exports surpassing imports. However, this situation reversed in the fourth quarter, leading to a trade deficit.

**Top Export Destinations and Key Products**

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Netherlands, India, and Spain emerged as the top export destinations, accounting for 45.29 percent of Nigeria’s total exports. The largest exported product was ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude,’ representing 81.23% of total exports.

**Key Import Partners**

Singapore topped the list of Nigeria’s import partners in the fourth quarter of 2023, contributing 36.09% of the total import value. China remained a major player, coming in second with 14.61 percent of the imported goods. Belgium, India, and the United States collectively contributed over half (58.82 percent) of Nigeria’s imports during this period.