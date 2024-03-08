Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria Records N1.41 Trillion Trade Deficit in Q4 2023, Experiencing Economic Shifts

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria faced a trade deficit of N1.41 trillion between October and December 2023, as detailed in the foreign trade report for the fourth quarter. During this period, Nigeria’s exports amounted to N12.69 trillion, while imports totaled N14.11 trillion, resulting in a trade imbalance. This deficit indicates that the country’s imports exceeded its exports during the mentioned quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigeria’s total trade reached N26,801.95 billion, with exports valued at N12,693.62 billion and imports at N14,108.33 billion. On an annual basis, total trade for the year was N71,880.01 billion, with imports and exports recorded at N35,917.62 billion and N35,962.39 billion, respectively.

Compared to the third quarter of 2023, exports rose by 22.68 percent, reaching N12.69 trillion in the fourth quarter. On a year-on-year basis, there was a significant 99.60 percent increase in export value compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Similarly, total imports rose by 56.04 percent quarter-on-quarter and surged by 163.08 percent year-on-year compared to the same period in 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, Nigeria had a trade surplus of N1.31 trillion, with exports surpassing imports. However, this situation reversed in the fourth quarter, leading to a trade deficit.

**Top Export Destinations and Key Products**

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Netherlands, India, and Spain emerged as the top export destinations, accounting for 45.29 percent of Nigeria’s total exports. The largest exported product was ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude,’ representing 81.23% of total exports.

**Key Import Partners**

Singapore topped the list of Nigeria’s import partners in the fourth quarter of 2023, contributing 36.09% of the total import value. China remained a major player, coming in second with 14.61 percent of the imported goods. Belgium, India, and the United States collectively contributed over half (58.82 percent) of Nigeria’s imports during this period.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Stresses Commitment to Fuel Subsidy Removal and Gas Sector Transformation
Next article
Align Salaries and Wages with Rising Cost of Living, NLC Tells Federal Government
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading