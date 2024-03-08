Nigeria Explores BRICS Membership and Permanent UN Security Council Seat**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During an official visit to Russia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, revealed that Nigeria is actively exploring the possibility of joining BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and remains committed to becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s appreciation for Russia’s support, seeking to enhance diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two countries. The minister met with Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, discussing the longstanding diplomatic ties and mutual support in international engagements.

Amb. Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to peaceful resolutions, highlighting the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global grain exports. He emphasized the importance of concluding bilateral agreements, fostering economic, cultural, and political ties for mutual benefit. The minister acknowledged Russia’s commitment to supporting projects like Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and the Aluminium Smelting Company in Nigeria. Additionally, Tuggar expressed Nigeria’s interest in collaborating with Russia on renewable energy, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear power.

The Minister acknowledged Russia’s historical military cooperation, dating back to the Soviet era, and appreciated their support during the Nigerian Civil War. Amb. Tuggar sought Russia’s continued cooperation in education and highlighted the support provided through scholarships to Nigerian students. The visit aimed to strengthen ties and explore avenues for cooperation in various sectors between Nigeria and Russia.