Menu
Search
Subscribe
Members

Nigeria Explores BRICS Membership and Permanent UN Security Council Seat**

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During an official visit to Russia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, revealed that Nigeria is actively exploring the possibility of joining BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and remains committed to becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s appreciation for Russia’s support, seeking to enhance diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two countries. The minister met with Russia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Sergey Lavrov, discussing the longstanding diplomatic ties and mutual support in international engagements.

Amb. Tuggar reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to peaceful resolutions, highlighting the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global grain exports. He emphasized the importance of concluding bilateral agreements, fostering economic, cultural, and political ties for mutual benefit. The minister acknowledged Russia’s commitment to supporting projects like Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and the Aluminium Smelting Company in Nigeria. Additionally, Tuggar expressed Nigeria’s interest in collaborating with Russia on renewable energy, particularly the peaceful use of nuclear power.

The Minister acknowledged Russia’s historical military cooperation, dating back to the Soviet era, and appreciated their support during the Nigerian Civil War. Amb. Tuggar sought Russia’s continued cooperation in education and highlighted the support provided through scholarships to Nigerian students. The visit aimed to strengthen ties and explore avenues for cooperation in various sectors between Nigeria and Russia.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IPOB, ESN is Not the Root of Insecurity in Anambra State Says Odinkalu
Next article
‘No justification for Gaza carnage’: Nigeria Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira appreciates against the US Dollar by 0.22% at the official market

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The official market witnessed a slight...

Investors Gain N420billion, All-Share Index grows by 0.75%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The All-Share Index, one of the...

Moscow Fashion Week: South African Fashion Flourishes in Eurasian and Russian Markets

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Organized by the Fashion Foundation with...

Senator Aleiro Advocates 50% Cut in Governance Costs: Backs Implementation of Orosanye Report

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Adamu Aleiro, a National Assembly member, has underscored...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira appreciates against the US Dollar by 0.22% at the official market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
March 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The official market witnessed a slight...

Investors Gain N420billion, All-Share Index grows by 0.75%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The All-Share Index, one of the...

Moscow Fashion Week: South African Fashion Flourishes in Eurasian and Russian Markets

Lifestyle News 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Organized by the Fashion Foundation with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading