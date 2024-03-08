NFF begins search for Peseiro replacement ahead of World Cup qualifiers

In the aftermath of their defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against Ivory Coast, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially opened applications for the national head coach position. Jose Peseiro, who successfully guided the team to the AFCON semi-finals, resigned following reported salary negotiation breakdowns.

Interested candidates for the coaching role have until March 12 to submit their applications, according to the NFF announcement. Among the names circulating as potential successors is former Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke, known for his past collaborations with Samson Siasia and Augustine Eguavoen.

The new coach will have a challenging task ahead, leading the team in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin in June. Currently, Nigeria sits third in their World Cup qualifying group, aiming to secure a spot in the global tournament to be held in the United States.