Naira Strengthens to N1,600 per Dollar in Parallel Market

Widens Gap with Official Rate

On Friday, the naira demonstrated strength, appreciating to N1,600 per dollar in the parallel market, an improvement from the N1,615 per dollar rate recorded on Thursday. Conversely, in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira experienced a depreciation, reaching N1,627.4 per dollar.

According to data from FMDQ, the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM marked an increase from N1,602.17 per dollar on Thursday to N1,627.4 per dollar, reflecting a depreciation of N25.26 for the naira. The market saw fluctuations, with an intraday high of N1,640 per dollar and an intraday low of N1,413 per dollar, resulting in a N227 margin.

The total volume of dollars traded in the market amounted to $269.35 million. Consequently, the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates widened, reaching N27.4 per dollar on Friday, compared to N12.83 per dollar on Thursday.