Moghalu Urges Cabinet Reshuffle and Economic Council for President Tinubu

Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has suggested that President Tinubu reshuffle his ministerial cabinet and establish a full-time Economic Advisory Council. Moghalu stressed that these measures are crucial to restoring investor confidence in Nigeria and addressing economic challenges.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He recommended a comprehensive approach to studying and fixing the root causes of economic issues, emphasizing the importance of a diverse and technocratic cabinet. Additionally, Moghalu proposed the formation of an Economic Advisory Council consisting of specialists in various economic disciplines to provide comprehensive advice on fiscal, industrial, trade, business, labor, agricultural, development, and political economics.

He discussed potential solutions, including issuing a 20 trillion naira bond for nationwide projects or considering a $30 billion IMF stabilization program to address short-term challenges. Moghalu also highlighted the need for transparency in fiscal management and urged Nigerian leaders to demonstrate inclusivity, vision, and commitment to nation-building.