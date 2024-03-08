Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Measles Outbreak Confirmed in Cross River Schools: Urgent Health Measures Taken

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An outbreak of measles has been reported and confirmed in two schools located in Akpabuyo’s local government areas of Cross River state. The Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Henry Ayuk, identified the two affected schools as Navy Secondary School and Penniel Primary School, both situated in the area.

Dr. Ayuk disclosed that the State Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health has been activated and deployed to the affected area. Reactive vaccination for children is currently underway in the affected areas and other local government areas where there are no reported cases. The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is also intensifying routine immunization to build up herd immunity.

The Commissioner warned that measles is a highly contagious infection, especially among non-immunized children. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to respond positively to routine immunization campaigns for their children. Measles symptoms, such as rashes and coughing, should be reported early to the nearest health facility, and self-medication should not be an option.

In response to the outbreak, the management of the Nigeria Navy School has closed down the school temporarily and directed parents to immediately come and pick up their children from the boarding facility. The closure is a precautionary measure, and further updates on the resumption date will be communicated to parents.

Efforts to reach the School Commandant, Capt FI Uchieme, were unsuccessful as his phone number wasn’t going through. The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association in the School, Okon Bassey, confirmed receipt of the closure message and trusts the school management to have taken the right decision under the circumstances. He maintained that he had yet to ascertain the actual situation necessitating the school closure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Align Salaries and Wages with Rising Cost of Living, NLC Tells Federal Government
Next article
ECOWAS Records Over 3,500 Terrorist Attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in 2023
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

CSO Urges Tinubu to Approve National Assembly Staff Retirement Age Increase

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
  A Civil Society Organization, operating under the Alliance for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

CBN Reports Surge in Overseas Remittances, Foreign Portfolio Investments

Revenue and Taxation 0
  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revealed on Thursday...

Governor Umo Eno Allocates N2.7 Billion for Gratuity and Leave Grants

Pension & Retirement 0
  Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has approved an...

“Omoyele Sowore Departs for the US After Nigerian Govt Discontinues Treason Case”

Election Views 0
After the Federal Government discontinued the treasonable felony case...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading