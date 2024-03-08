Measles Outbreak Confirmed in Cross River Schools: Urgent Health Measures Taken

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An outbreak of measles has been reported and confirmed in two schools located in Akpabuyo’s local government areas of Cross River state. The Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Henry Ayuk, identified the two affected schools as Navy Secondary School and Penniel Primary School, both situated in the area.

Dr. Ayuk disclosed that the State Rapid Response Team from the Ministry of Health has been activated and deployed to the affected area. Reactive vaccination for children is currently underway in the affected areas and other local government areas where there are no reported cases. The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is also intensifying routine immunization to build up herd immunity.

The Commissioner warned that measles is a highly contagious infection, especially among non-immunized children. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to respond positively to routine immunization campaigns for their children. Measles symptoms, such as rashes and coughing, should be reported early to the nearest health facility, and self-medication should not be an option.

In response to the outbreak, the management of the Nigeria Navy School has closed down the school temporarily and directed parents to immediately come and pick up their children from the boarding facility. The closure is a precautionary measure, and further updates on the resumption date will be communicated to parents.

Efforts to reach the School Commandant, Capt FI Uchieme, were unsuccessful as his phone number wasn’t going through. The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association in the School, Okon Bassey, confirmed receipt of the closure message and trusts the school management to have taken the right decision under the circumstances. He maintained that he had yet to ascertain the actual situation necessitating the school closure.