MC Oluomo’s aide dies in autocrash on Third Mainland Bridge

Akintoye Benson, an aide to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has reportedly met with a tragic end. The unfortunate incident occurred in an auto crash on Thursday night on Third Mainland Bridge. In a viral video, Benson was seen inside a wrecked vehicle, and his death has since been confirmed.

A close friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, expressed deep shock over the news of Benson’s passing. Vincent shared heartfelt memories, describing Benson as a vibrant man with high hopes and vision. Despite the sorrow, Vincent found solace in the belief that Olodumare would grant Benson’s soul a peaceful rest.

Until his untimely demise, Akintoye Benson held the position of chairman for the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H. Efforts to obtain a comment from Akinsanya proved futile as his phone remained unreachable at the time of filing this report. The tragic loss of Benson has left a void, and the community mourns the passing of a dynamic individual.