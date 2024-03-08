Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

MC Oluomo’s aide dies in autocrash on Third Mainland Bridge

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Akintoye Benson, an aide to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has reportedly met with a tragic end. The unfortunate incident occurred in an auto crash on Thursday night on Third Mainland Bridge. In a viral video, Benson was seen inside a wrecked vehicle, and his death has since been confirmed.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A close friend of the deceased, Ogunseye Vincent, expressed deep shock over the news of Benson’s passing. Vincent shared heartfelt memories, describing Benson as a vibrant man with high hopes and vision. Despite the sorrow, Vincent found solace in the belief that Olodumare would grant Benson’s soul a peaceful rest.

Until his untimely demise, Akintoye Benson held the position of chairman for the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H. Efforts to obtain a comment from Akinsanya proved futile as his phone remained unreachable at the time of filing this report. The tragic loss of Benson has left a void, and the community mourns the passing of a dynamic individual.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG Challenges States to Replicate Geometric Power Model for Improved Electricity Supply
Next article
NFF begins search for Peseiro replacement ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

JUST IN: Nine out of 102 abducted Borno IDPs return home

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Nine out of the 102 Gamboru-Ngala, Borno State IDPs...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi Arabia Announces Start of Ramadan, Nigeria Awaits Confirmation

Sermons & Preaching 0
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the...

Photos: Troops kill 20 IPOB members, destroy ‘Supreme Headquarters’

Regions 0
A combined troops of Operation Udoka with the Nigeria...

I wake up at 2 am to cook for my boyfriend – BBNaija Tacha

Entertainment 0
March 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star Natacha...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading