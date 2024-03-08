Menu
JUDGEMENT DAY For Anthony Joshua's Career-Defining Bout Against Francis Ngannou

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

In a pivotal moment for Anthony Joshua’s career, the two-time world heavyweight champion is set to face Francis Ngannou, a bout that carries significant implications for both fighters. A loss to the Mixed Martial Arts champion could potentially jeopardize Joshua’s highly anticipated fight against Tyson Fury.

Expressing his readiness for the showdown, Joshua stated, “Normal, itching to get in there now. Not long left.” This bout marks Joshua’s fourth fight in under twelve months, and he attributes his success to staying active. He emphasized, “Activity is the key. On your way up, you’re active, you’re showcasing. Your skills tend to get to the top, and it all slows down.”

Providing insights into his training, Joshua highlighted a short turnaround but affirmed a robust preparation. When questioned about his strategy, he underscored the importance of being relentless and staying true to his boxing fundamentals. “Be relentless really and don’t fold. Be me, and I’ll get the win. Be hungry. Definitely.”

With a holistic preparation approach, encompassing both physical and mental aspects, Joshua aims to deliver an exciting match. As the fight night approaches, the world awaits to witness the outcome of Joshua’s blend of physical prowess and mental strength in the ring. The anticipation builds, and Joshua’s confidence is evident, leaving fans eager to see if his activity and relentless nature will lead him to victory.

