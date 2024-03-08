Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

ISWAP razes new houses allocated to IDPs in Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A group of 25 Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, fighters, led by its commander, Mustapha Ali, and chief bomb maker, Abdulrahman, invaded Logomani village of Gajibo in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State and set ablaze newly constructed and allocated houses given to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, which were unveiled by Governor Babagana Zulum recently.

“These insurgents, affiliated to ISWAP, deliberately set fire on houses that had been recently constructed under the supervision of Governor Zulum.” a source said.

Although no life was lost, the source said the attack took place, yesterday night, when the terrorists entered Gajibo communities and set on fire many of the new houses before quickly withdrawing from the area.

This is coming barely 48 hours after some insurgents laid ambush on firewood scavengers on the outskirts of neighbouring Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of the state, bordering Cameroun Republic and kidnapped over 100 women.

It was gathered that the affected residential houses were built as a collaborative effort between the Borno State Government and United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, aimed at providing shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The latest attack was also confirmed by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, who said, “The ISWAP’s attack was strategically aimed at the government’s new structures. This act of arson was a direct response to the Borno State Government’s initiative to resettle IDPs in Logomani and Gajibo communities.”

It also gathered that the terrorists, joined by Abdulrahaman, the ISWAP chief bomb maker, who was responsible for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the roads, intending to target Nigerian troops.

However, one of these IEDs prematurely detonated, killing several cows owned by Fulani herdsmen instead.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Father of 3 beats wife to death over house rent in Rivers
Next article
80-year-old man commits suicide in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

MC Oluomo’s aide dies in autocrash on Third Mainland Bridge

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Akintoye Benson, an aide to the chairman of the...

FG Challenges States to Replicate Geometric Power Model for Improved Electricity Supply

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Federal Government has issued a challenge to state...

Imo Assembly vows to seal substandard sachet, bottled water factories

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Imo State House of Assembly, in collaboration with...

JUST IN: 16 feared killed as suspected gunmen attack Benue community

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Suspected herdsmen have reportedly launched a new attack on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

MC Oluomo’s aide dies in autocrash on Third Mainland Bridge

South West 0
Akintoye Benson, an aide to the chairman of the...

FG Challenges States to Replicate Geometric Power Model for Improved Electricity Supply

Infrastructure 0
The Federal Government has issued a challenge to state...

Imo Assembly vows to seal substandard sachet, bottled water factories

South East 0
The Imo State House of Assembly, in collaboration with...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading