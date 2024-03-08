ISWAP razes new houses allocated to IDPs in Borno

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A group of 25 Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, fighters, led by its commander, Mustapha Ali, and chief bomb maker, Abdulrahman, invaded Logomani village of Gajibo in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State and set ablaze newly constructed and allocated houses given to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, which were unveiled by Governor Babagana Zulum recently.

“These insurgents, affiliated to ISWAP, deliberately set fire on houses that had been recently constructed under the supervision of Governor Zulum.” a source said.

Although no life was lost, the source said the attack took place, yesterday night, when the terrorists entered Gajibo communities and set on fire many of the new houses before quickly withdrawing from the area.

This is coming barely 48 hours after some insurgents laid ambush on firewood scavengers on the outskirts of neighbouring Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of the state, bordering Cameroun Republic and kidnapped over 100 women.

It was gathered that the affected residential houses were built as a collaborative effort between the Borno State Government and United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, aimed at providing shelter for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The latest attack was also confirmed by Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, who said, “The ISWAP’s attack was strategically aimed at the government’s new structures. This act of arson was a direct response to the Borno State Government’s initiative to resettle IDPs in Logomani and Gajibo communities.”

It also gathered that the terrorists, joined by Abdulrahaman, the ISWAP chief bomb maker, who was responsible for planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along the roads, intending to target Nigerian troops.

However, one of these IEDs prematurely detonated, killing several cows owned by Fulani herdsmen instead.