IPOB, ESN is Not the Root of Insecurity in Anambra State Says Odinkalu

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, has stated that the insecurity in Anambra State is primarily caused by cultists and criminal gangs, not secessionist groups as commonly believed. Speaking after submitting the report of the Anambra State Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission to Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Odinkalu clarified that secessionist-related violence is a spillover from neighboring Imo State.

The root causes identified by the commission include cultism, criminal gangs backed by influential individuals, and disputes over land and natural resources. The report aims to address the root causes and offer solutions to end violent crimes in the state.

