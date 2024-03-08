Imo Assembly vows to seal substandard sachet, bottled water factories

The Imo State House of Assembly, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and affiliated agencies, has made the decisive resolution to shut down sachet and bottled water production factories across the state due to substandard practices. Hon. Sam Otuibe, the chairman of the House committee on health, revealed this during a meeting with the Executive of the Association of Table Waters Production (ATWAP) at the Assembly Complex in Owerri on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the substandard practices of table water producers, Otuibe emphasized that these practices have led to numerous health challenges for Imo citizens who regularly consume their products. He firmly stated, “This unwholesome practice will no longer be allowed to thrive in the state.”

Otuibe, representing Ahiazu Mbaise state constituency, condemned the taste of water produced in the state, asserting that it poses a threat to the health of the people. He raised an alarm, stating, “We are alarmed that the taste of water produced in Imo State is nothing to write home about. You cannot be poisoning Imo people in the name of doing business and making money.”

Attributing the high prevalence of kidney and liver infections to the iron content in most table waters, Otuibe declared the intention to seal non-compliant factories, conduct laboratory tests, and prosecute offenders. He identified a few brands like Eva water and Mangero water as safe for consumption.

Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri and Hon. Dominic Ezerioha, members of the committee, also expressed their concerns, highlighting the need for strict adherence to health standards and emphasizing the adverse health effects caused by contaminated water.

Despite the plea from the Association of Table Water Production (ATWAP) for time to address the issues internally, the committee rejected it, prioritizing the protection of Imo citizens over any delay in corrective measures by the water producers.