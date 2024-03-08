“I’m sorry” – BNXN bows to pressure, tenders apology for ‘disrespecting’ Davido

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Daniel Benson, also known as BNXN, has tendered an apology after his colleague Dremo reprimanded him for ‘disrespecting’ Davido.

Recall that earlier, BNXN threw a shade at Davido while bantering with a fan of the DMW leader on X on Thursday.

Davido, who appeared to be offended by the criticism, deleted a tweet in which he hinted at a collaboration with BNXN.

Despite Davido’s anger, BNXN vowed to release the song without his approval, emphasizing that he created “everything” and claimed that fans blew his tweet “out of proportion.”

However, he apologized on Thursday night when DMW signee Dremo chastised him for “disrespecting” his superior.

Dremo tweeted, “@BNXN that tweet was mad disrespectful bro, you can’t be tweeting like you don’t know fans will blow shit out of proportion cos you clearly knew what you…”

Quoting his tweet, BNXN wrote: “No yawa. I’m sorry.”(www.naija247news.com).