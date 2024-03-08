Menu
Pollution

House Threatens Arrests for Non-compliant Multinational Oil Companies

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

 

The House of Representatives tripartite committees, probing the corporate social responsibility (CSR) implementation by multinational oil companies and other corporate bodies in the South-South region, have issued a warning of potential arrest warrants for the leaders of companies that failed to honor their summons. Professor Obiageli Lilian Orogbu, the committee’s chairman, expressed displeasure at the absence of some major oil companies during the investigative hearing in Abuja.

Professor Orogbu emphasized that the investigative hearing aimed to ensure that corporate bodies adhered to the best practices of corporate and environmental behaviors within their host communities. She warned that the committee, appointed based on petitions from host communities, would not tolerate any organization undermining the assignment. Orogbu stressed the need for companies to align their corporate social responsibility with their business activities, urging them to work with the government to contribute to rebuilding Nigeria.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction that attending companies did not provide evidence of their contributions to host communities. Consequently, the meeting was rescheduled, with the date to be communicated by the secretariat. The investigative hearing involves committees on corporate social responsibility, Niger Delta Development Commission, and host communities. Among the companies attending were Dubri Oil Company, Lee Engineering, Equinor Oil, Famfa Oil, Sahara Group, and Chevron.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

