House Threatens Arrests for Non-compliant Multinational Oil Companies

The House of Representatives tripartite committees, probing the corporate social responsibility (CSR) implementation by multinational oil companies and other corporate bodies in the South-South region, have issued a warning of potential arrest warrants for the leaders of companies that failed to honor their summons. Professor Obiageli Lilian Orogbu, the committee’s chairman, expressed displeasure at the absence of some major oil companies during the investigative hearing in Abuja.

Professor Orogbu emphasized that the investigative hearing aimed to ensure that corporate bodies adhered to the best practices of corporate and environmental behaviors within their host communities. She warned that the committee, appointed based on petitions from host communities, would not tolerate any organization undermining the assignment. Orogbu stressed the need for companies to align their corporate social responsibility with their business activities, urging them to work with the government to contribute to rebuilding Nigeria.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction that attending companies did not provide evidence of their contributions to host communities. Consequently, the meeting was rescheduled, with the date to be communicated by the secretariat. The investigative hearing involves committees on corporate social responsibility, Niger Delta Development Commission, and host communities. Among the companies attending were Dubri Oil Company, Lee Engineering, Equinor Oil, Famfa Oil, Sahara Group, and Chevron.