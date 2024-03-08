Hotel worker working on billboard electrocuted in Delta

March 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man simply identified as Calabar, a staff of a hotel in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area in Delta state was electrocuted while carrying out repairs on the hotel’s billboard today March 7.

The victim was electrocuted while on top of a ladder he climbed trying to repair the damaged billboard. Eyewitnesses say the deceased had climbed up the ladder when it accidentally touched the 33KVA high-tension pole at a time electricity was restored.

The corpse of the hotel worker has since been deposited at the mortuary while sympathisers thronged the area to know what would happen next.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe while confirming that incident said the Okpanam Police Station was already handling the case.(www.naija247news.com).