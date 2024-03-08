Menu
Subscribe
Herbert Wigwe, wife, son’s bodies arrive for burial (Photos, video)

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The bodies of late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son have arrived in Nigeria for burial.

The bodies of the Wigwes arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State, from the United States America, US, today, Friday, the Daily Post reported

Wigwe, 57, died in a helicopter crash in the United States on February 9. His wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, also died in the crash.

Also, the former President of Nigeria Exchange Group, Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was in the fatal crash.

Since their death, tributes have continued to pour in for Wigwe as sympathizers recalled his deeds while alive.

The funeral of the trio will be held on Saturday at Isiokpo, his hometown, in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.

The pictures from the airport are courtesy of Daily Post:

Personalities have not stopped paying tribute to late Wigwe.

President Bola Tinubu described the death of Mr Herbert Wigwe, Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and members of the Wigwe family as a rude shock.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and asked “God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.”

Aliko Dangote said that he would name the biggest road at the Dangote Refinery after the late co-founder of Access Bank.

Dangote, who described Wigwe as one of his mentees, said the late banker played a key role in ensuring that the Refinery project was successfully completed.

Below is a video of the bodies’ arrival in the hometown:

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

