Gunshots as kingmakers, traditionalists clash over two ‘Kings’ in Iree Community, Osun State

A crisis is unfolding in Iree community, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State, following the emergence of two kings. Oba Ademola Ponle was appointed during the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. However, Governor Ademola Adeleke suspended Ponle and initiated a committee to review the appointment.

After a year, Adeleke issued a White Paper, directing a fresh selection process that resulted in the appointment of Prince Muritala Oyelakin from the Oyekun ruling house as the new Aare of Iree. Traditional rites for Oba-elect Oyelakin began on Friday, marked by community leaders’ visits to significant locations.

In a video obtained by The Nation, Oba-elect Oyelakin visited the Odofin’s house (seclusion) and other ritual sites. Allegedly, leaders broke into the seclusion house, leading to gunshots and heightened tensions during the rites.

Reacting to the new king’s appointment, Chief Taiwo Oguntobi, the head of kingmakers, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that essential representatives were absent during the rites. He affirmed Oba Ponle as the authentic king, emphasizing that all necessary rites had been performed for him.

However, Oba Oyelakin asserted his legitimacy, detailing the rites and witnesses involved in his appointment. He noted that the gunshots were part of their tradition and expressed plans to attract investors to the community.

In response, Oba Ponle maintained his status as the authentic king, claiming possession of all instruments of office. The clash of claims has intensified the brewing crisis in Iree.